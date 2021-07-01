ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
JSCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.81%)
KAPCO 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.1%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.38%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.68%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.28%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 407.96 (1.51%)
KSE100 47,824 Increased By ▲ 468.46 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 218.96 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Australian regulator may authorise media group talks with Google, Facebook

  • The proposed authorisation, which would expire after 10 years, follows an interim authorisation granted by the ACCC to CPA in April to commence the negotiations
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday it issued draft proposals to authorise regional newspaper industry group, Country Press Australia, to negotiate with Google and Facebook for payments for news content on their platforms.

Country Press Australia (CPA) is seeking authorisation to allow its members to hammer out a payments deal with Google and Facebook for use of news content on the tech platforms, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

CPA represents 81 news publishers that publish about 160 regional newspapers across the country.

"Allowing the publishers of 160 newspapers to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook should help address some of the considerable bargaining power imbalance that exists between the digital giants and these local news outlets," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

The proposed authorisation, which would expire after 10 years, follows an interim authorisation granted by the ACCC to CPA in April to commence the negotiations.

Earlier this year, Australia passed a law that mandated the US tech giants to pay media companies for news content on their platforms.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Rod Sims Country Press Australia

Australian regulator may authorise media group talks with Google, Facebook

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Prices of petroleum products raised

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters