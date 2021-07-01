ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.17%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,213 Increased By ▲ 64.43 (1.25%)
BR30 27,411 Increased By ▲ 405.42 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,815 Increased By ▲ 458.69 (0.97%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 215.72 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may end correction in $13.69-$13.82 zone

  • The sharp surge on Wednesday is subject to a shallow correction, which has been triggered by the resistance at $14.02-3/4
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may end its shallow correction in a support zone of $13.69-$13.82 per bushel, and then retest a resistance at $14.02-3/4.

The sharp surge on Wednesday is subject to a shallow correction, which has been triggered by the resistance at $14.02-3/4.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $14.80 to $12.40-1/2 reveals a break above the 61.8% level of $13.88-1/2. The break has opened the way towards $14.80.

A break above $14.02-3/4 may lead to a gain into $14.24-1/2 to $14.36-3/4 range. On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave (5), which may extend above $14.80.

The sharp surge on Wednesday confirms this wave. Based on the current strong momentum, the high of $14.80 may be revisited soon.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may end correction in $13.69-$13.82 zone

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Prices of petroleum products raised

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters