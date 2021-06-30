South Korean mills buy about 77,000 tonnes wheat from US

Markets
30 Jun 2021
HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korean flour mills bought around 77,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in tender on Wednesday, European traders said.
A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, they said.
