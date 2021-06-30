ANL 33.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.51%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
TRG 165.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (0.08%)
BR30 26,885 Increased By ▲ 46.77 (0.17%)
KSE100 47,213 Increased By ▲ 74.91 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,909 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,602 ringgit

  • It opened the way towards 3,915 ringgit
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,602 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain at 3,691 ringgit.

The contract has broken a lower resistance at 3,506 ringgit. The next resistance will be at 3,602 ringgit.

A retracement analysis on the fall from 4,525 ringgit to 3,251 ringgit suggests a target zone of 3,738-3,888 ringgit range.

A break below 3,506 ringgit, now a support, may cause a fall into 3,351-3,447 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the break above 3,537 ringgit looks convincing.

It opened the way towards 3,915 ringgit.

The current rise is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit may resume when the pullback ends around trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

