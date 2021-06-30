Palm oil may test resistance at 3,602 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,602 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain at 3,691 ringgit.

The contract has broken a lower resistance at 3,506 ringgit. The next resistance will be at 3,602 ringgit.

A retracement analysis on the fall from 4,525 ringgit to 3,251 ringgit suggests a target zone of 3,738-3,888 ringgit range.

A break below 3,506 ringgit, now a support, may cause a fall into 3,351-3,447 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the break above 3,537 ringgit looks convincing.

It opened the way towards 3,915 ringgit.

The current rise is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit may resume when the pullback ends around trendline.

