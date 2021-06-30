Markets
Palm oil jumps over 3% after India reduces import tax
- Palm rose for a second straight day to its highest level since June 11
30 Jun 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 3% to hit a near three-week high on Wednesday after world's biggest vegetable oil buyer India cut its import tax, stoking hopes for a rise in demand.
The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 116 ringgit, or 3.26%, at 3,669 ringgit ($883.67) a tonne during early trade.
Palm rose for a second straight day to its highest level since June 11.
'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget
Palm oil jumps over 3% after India reduces import tax
Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview
Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact
Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers
WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital
Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin
Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'
Stung by pandemic, G20 urge greater cooperation
Over Rs100bn taxes withdrawn
Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs
Israel opens first embassy in Gulf
Read more stories
Comments