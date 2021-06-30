ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
Palm oil jumps over 3% after India reduces import tax

  • Palm rose for a second straight day to its highest level since June 11
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 3% to hit a near three-week high on Wednesday after world's biggest vegetable oil buyer India cut its import tax, stoking hopes for a rise in demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 116 ringgit, or 3.26%, at 3,669 ringgit ($883.67) a tonne during early trade.

Palm rose for a second straight day to its highest level since June 11.

