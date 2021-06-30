ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Release/auction of NGMS Spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz in process

Tahir Amin 30 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that to meet the increasing demand of broadband services, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is in the process for release/auction of NGMS Spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz to enhance the capacity of mobile broadband services in the country.

IT Secretary Sohail Rajput was addressing the GSMA Roundtable in Barcelona, Spain, through a video link on Tuesday.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of Digital Pakistan that aimed at enhancing connectivity, improving digital infrastructure, increasing investment in digital skills, promoting innovation, and technology entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan strived to improve its citizens' quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high quality ICT services.

Due to the effective policies of the government, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector in recent years, he added.

He said the government had a vision of accelerated digitisation and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan was also being formulated keeping in view the aspects of Spectrum Management, Infrastructure Development, Review of Telecom Regulations and 5G applications/use cases.

In order to meet the increasing demand of broadband services, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is in the process for release/auction of NGMS Spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz to enhance the capacity of mobile broadband services in the country.

In this regard, a policy is being formulated in consultation with the stakeholders.

He said the GSMA's Mobile World Congress provided an ideal platform for Pakistan and other countries to learn from each other by working together and collaborate at the regional level, which had significant impact across the globe.

At the end, the Secretary IT thanked the GSMA for organising the roundtable to highlight Pakistan's digital achievements, and emphasised the need for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the MoITT and the GSMA.

