ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 10.40 (6.5%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.05%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.24 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.74 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,422 Increased By ▲ 419.83 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,081 Increased By ▲ 208.29 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Aluminium rises as Russia's new export tax fuels supply concerns

  • Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4% to $2,523.50 a tonne by 0604 GMT
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

HANOI: London aluminium prices climbed on Tuesday as concerns grew about supplies from the world's top two producers after Russia announced new export taxes amid existing output curbs in China.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4% to $2,523.50 a tonne by 0604 GMT, while the most-traded August aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5% to 18,835 yuan ($2,915.91) a tonne.

Russia is preparing new export taxes for steel products, nickel, aluminium and copper, and Moscow-based Rusal is the world's largest aluminium producer outside of China.

A trader said worries over the new Russian tax, output cut in China's major producing province of Yunnan and a slow start to new capacity addition supported prices.

The trader, however, said the peak demand season was coming to an end and the next strong period would start in September.

Commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said in a note that the United States started to require licences to import aluminium from Monday, which also supported prices.

Strong demand recovery and tight supply have pushed aluminium premium in the United States to $605.7 a tonne, the highest since October 2013.

Aluminium inventories have been declining at exchanges, with ShFE stocks hitting their lowest since Feb. 10 at 288,741 tonnes, while LME stockpiles were at their lowest since March 9 at 1.59 million tonnes.

Other metals were pressured by a firm dollar. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

