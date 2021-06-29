ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
US MIDDAY: Gold drifts sideways

Reuters 29 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Gold drifted sideways on Monday as investors were caught between fears of a spike in the highly transmissible Delta strain of the coronavirus and expectations of an early interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Non-yielding gold, which is also seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

Spot gold was steady at $1,779.70 per ounce by 13:31 p.m. EDT (1731 GMT). US gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,780.70.

There are growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is bringing back a slight bid into the gold market from a safe-haven perspective, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“Although, no rallies continue to follow through because of the recent set of rhetoric in regards to the potential for reducing asset purchases (by the US Fed).”

Gold suffered its biggest intraday drop in five months after the Fed signalled earlier than expected policy tightening on June 16.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels, limiting bullion’s gains.

“That takes some of the wind out of the sails of the gold market, and the reason why we saw gold fall below $1,800 level recently was based on that,” Meger added.

Investors are looking to US non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

The potential for a stronger jobs report this week could inhibit positive flows into gold for now, TD Securities wrote in a note.

“In this context, gold is not completely out of the woods just yet, with another leg lower toward the $1,730 per ounce region opening the door to another round of CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor) selling.”

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.1% to $26.09 per ounce, platinum slid 1.4% to $1,095.70, and palladium gained 1.6% to $2,679.92.

