ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Jun 28, 2021
Markets

Palm slips on demand worries for rival soyoil after US court ruling

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 19 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 3,501 ringgit ($845.04) a tonne.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, tracking a sharp drop in rival Chicago soyoil on Friday after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on biofuel blending stoked demand concerns, though estimates of a slower growth in output capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 19 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 3,501 ringgit ($845.04) a tonne.

Earlier in the day, palm dropped as much as 2.8%. Palm rose 2.8% last week, marking its first weekly gain in three.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated production during June 1-25 rose 6% from the month before, slowing from a 13% monthly rise during June 1-20, traders said.

Further weighing on palm prices, state news agency Bernama reported Malaysia would extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, which may hit consumption of the edible oil.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court made it easier for small oil refineries to win exemptions from laws requiring them to blend increasing levels of ethanol or other biofuels into their products - a major setback for biofuel producers.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.4%, after dropping 4.8% in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 0.3%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

