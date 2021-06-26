Pakistan, World Bank sign $442m for Punjab's water supply, sanitation

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and World Bank have signed the $442.4-million financing agreement for clean water supply and sanitation in rural Punjab that was approved last week.

The Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) will help upgrade water supply and sanitation infrastructure and services providing access to drinking water and safe wastewater management in rural settlements, said the World Bank.

World Bank approves $442m for Pakistan’s water and sanitation services

"The project reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to invest in the people and improve their living standards," said Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, in a statement.

Under the agreement, the World Bank will provide $442.4 million (Rs69.5 billion) for 2,000 villages and 8,000 adjoining areas in 16 districts of Punjab. The project will directly benefit the common man and create vast employment opportunities in rural areas, said Ayub.

He appreciated the financial and technical assistance of the World Bank for sustainable economic development in Pakistan.

“The PRSWSSP will help more than 6 million rural residents in the poorest districts of Punjab to reduce child stunting and address areas at high risk to droughts and water scarcity,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

The project will cover 16 districts, with 50% of districts drawn from south Punjab, and 25% each from central and north Punjab, benefiting 2,000 villages and more than six million people in rural areas.

The project covers eight districts of south Punjab including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur. Eight other districts from central and north Punjab include Bhakkar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sargodha.