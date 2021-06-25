CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.03-$14.19 range

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may rise into $14.03-$14.19 range, as it has stabilised around a support at $13.56 per bushel.

The stabilisation suggests a partial completion of the fall from the June 22 high of $14.27-1/4 or an extension of the bounce from $13.23-1/2.

A break below $13.56 could cause a drop into $13.09-$13.55 range.

