Markets
CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.03-$14.19 range
- A break below $13.56 could cause a drop into $13.09-$13.55 range.
25 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may rise into $14.03-$14.19 range, as it has stabilised around a support at $13.56 per bushel.
The stabilisation suggests a partial completion of the fall from the June 22 high of $14.27-1/4 or an extension of the bounce from $13.23-1/2.
A break below $13.56 could cause a drop into $13.09-$13.55 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
