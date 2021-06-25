ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
ASC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.9%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.99%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.76%)
FCCL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
UNITY 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.14%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -20.4 (-0.39%)
BR30 27,186 Decreased By ▼ -45.79 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,890 Decreased By ▼ -72.25 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,247 Decreased By ▼ -51.53 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
London copper rises as US infrastructure deal fans demand hopes

  • US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

HANOI: Copper prices in London rose on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, as a US infrastructure deal boosted hopes for stronger demand of the red metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.5% to $9,461.50 a tonne by 0318 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 68,960 yuan ($10,666.34) a tonne.

US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways in an expanded effort to stimulate the American economy.

Copper is widely used in infrastructure projects.

