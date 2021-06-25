ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
ASC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.9%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.99%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.76%)
FCCL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
UNITY 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.14%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -20.79 (-0.4%)
BR30 27,188 Decreased By ▼ -43.94 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,885 Decreased By ▼ -77.73 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,243 Decreased By ▼ -55.18 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
China ferrous futures rise, coking coal and coke set for weekly gains

  • Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, increased 1.6% to 5,278 yuan a tonne.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Chinese steelmaking ingredients and other ferrous futures rose on Friday, with coking coal and coke both on course for a more than 5% weekly gain against the backdrop of strong demand at mills and supply tightness.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, inched up 0.3% to 2,056 yuan ($318.04) a tonne as of 0330 GMT. They are set to gain 5.2% this week.

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange jumped 1.7% to 2,842 yuan per tonne.

Coking coal inventories held by 100 coking plants and 110 steel mills, surveyed by consultancy Mysteel, fell 3.2% to 15.7 million tonnes as of Thursday, from a week earlier due to a supply crunch amid environmental and safety production inspections.

Benchmark iron ore futures inched up 0.6% to 1,178 yuan in morning trade. Spot prices for 62% iron ore fell $2 to $217 a tonne on Thursday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

"Iron ore and steel prices are once again rising higher amid strong demand from the Chinese steel industry and supply issues from the largest global producers," Fitch Solutions wrote in a note.

However, an improvement in supply and weaker consumption by downstream players at current high prices are expected to cap gains in the coming months, Fitch Solutions added.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, rose 1.1% to 5,029 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, increased 1.6% to 5,278 yuan a tonne.

The August contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures rose 2.6% to 16,885 yuan per tonne.

World's top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group said late on Thursday its stainless steel unit TISCO Group has teamed up with Brazilian miner Vale and Shandong Xinhai Technology to make nickel pig iron in Indonesia.

