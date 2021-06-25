ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.94%)
ASL 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.25%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.52%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.54%)
TRG 156.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.54%)
UNITY 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -18.73 (-0.36%)
BR30 27,200 Decreased By ▼ -31.86 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,900 Decreased By ▼ -62.99 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,249 Decreased By ▼ -49.98 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if US probes alleged forced labour

  • The CBP last year banned imports from FGV Holdings and Sime Darby Plantations over forced labour allegations.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil company IOI Corporation said on Friday it had been made aware of a letter from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about opening an investigation into allegations of labour abuses at the company.

According to IOI, CBP in the letter to a labour activist acknowledged the receipt of a petition providing information on alleged forced labour conditions at the company and found it sufficient to open an investigation.

IOI said while it had been made aware of the letter, it had not been notified directly by the CBP.

"Nevertheless, IOI will take the proactive step in contacting CBP to confirm the existence of an investigation and offer our co-operation in providing explanation and documents to assist," IOI said in a statement on its website.

The CBP did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment by Reuters.

IOI is the third palm oil giant in Malaysia to face US scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers, as the industry seeks to defend its image after mounting allegations of human rights abuses.

The CBP last year banned imports from FGV Holdings and Sime Darby Plantations over forced labour allegations.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer and exporter, is heavily reliant on migrants from Indonesia, India and Bangladesh to produce the edible oil found in everything from food to cosmetics to biodiesel.

CBP Customs and Border Protection Malaysian palm oil company IOI

Malaysian palm giant IOI says to assist if US probes alleged forced labour

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters