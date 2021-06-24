ANL 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.07%)
AVN 97.50 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.83%)
BOP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
BYCO 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
DGKC 123.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.18%)
EPCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
FCCL 23.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.53%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
JSCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
MLCF 47.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PPL 90.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.37%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.19%)
SNGP 48.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.3%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.65%)
UNITY 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.5%)
WTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,262 Increased By ▲ 31.63 (0.6%)
BR30 27,417 Increased By ▲ 182.71 (0.67%)
KSE100 48,064 Increased By ▲ 163.08 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,346 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling takes a breather as BoE policy decision looms

  • Pound down 0.1% vs dollar, euro
  • Bank of England policy decision 1100 GMT
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sterling was steady on Thursday, with investors holding off major bets ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting set to show whether central bankers are worried over Britain's recent jump in inflation.

Sterling fell 0.1% against the dollar to $1.3958. It was also down a similar amount versus the euro to 85.52 pence, a day after hitting its highest level versus the single currency since early April.

The BoE is expected to leave its benchmark rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and press on with its 895 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.

Yet in focus are signs of any concern over about a recent increase in UK inflation, which broke above the central bank's 2% target and looks set to climb higher as the country reawakens its economy from its coronavirus slumber.

Governor Andrew Bailey and other BoE officials - like other global policymakers grappling with economic overheating risks against the backdrop of huge stimulus programmes - have mostly said Britain's faster price growth is likely to prove transitory.

Still, expectations among investors have grown that the BoE will be one of the first major central banks to start hiking rates as soon as next year.

"We would be surprised if the BoE provides a clear signal over the timing of rate hikes as soon as at today's policy meeting," MUFG analysts wrote in a note.

"The BoE is unlikely to provide a more hawkish policy update and that could temporarily weigh on the pound."

Sterling Bank of England

Sterling takes a breather as BoE policy decision looms

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Taliban takeover of Afganistan not inevitable: US experts

Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates

Opposition MNAs term budget ‘for the rich and by the rich’

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters