ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling trades below 2-1/2 month high against euro, eyes on BoE meeting

  • Inflation pressures faced by British firms hit record levels this month, and growth in the private sector cooled only slightly from an all-time high in May when coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sterling traded just off 2-1/2 month highs hit against the euro earlier on Wednesday as euro zone surveys of purchasing managers outshone Britain's, while the British currency gained for a third session against the dollar.

Recent movements in the pound have been dollar-driven, as investors price in earlier than expected tapering of asset purchases by the Federal Reserve after the US central bank last week signalled higher rates in 2023. But Wednesday's PMIs put the focus squarely back on data.

Inflation pressures faced by British firms hit record levels this month, and growth in the private sector cooled only slightly from an all-time high in May when coronavirus restrictions were lifted, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The preliminary reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) pointed to one of the strongest monthly improvements in business activity since 1998, with a reading of 61.7 - not far off May's unprecedented 62.9.

The PMI for the services sector dipped to 61.7 in June from 62.9 in May. The index for the smaller manufacturing sector fell to 64.2 from 65.6.

Meanwhile, euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years this month as the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand drove a boom in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed.

BOE POLICY MEETING

The pound lost some of its morning gains to the euro after the data. By 1233 GMT, sterling was 0.2% higher against the euro at 85.41, having hit 85.30 pence - its highest since April 6 - earlier in the session.

Against the dollar, sterling was higher by 0.3% at $1.3989, up for a third straight session.

"Stronger eurozone PMI responses and a weaker UK survey may have contributed to sterling weakening against the euro as the data were released over the morning," said Oliver Blackbourn portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

"However, it is unlikely that the data changes the picture for the Bank of England tomorrow," he said, referring to a meeting of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday.

Britain's top central bank officials still appear divided over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme, after inflation hit its highest in nearly two years.

Elsewhere, on the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, European Union member states informally agreed to grant Britain a three-month extension to one of the contentious aspects of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, Irish national broadcaster RTE reported.

London asked Brussels last week for the extension to allow time to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages, produced in mainland Britain, can continue to be sold in British-ruled Northern Ireland.

The protocol essentially keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's customs union and adhering to many of its single market rules to avoid creating trade barriers with EU member Ireland and thereby putting at risk the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Britain has delayed the final phase of its economy's reopening by a month to July 19, aiming to use the extra time to speed up the country's vaccination programme.

Sterling has been among the top performing 'G10' currencies this year on bets that Britain's economy will reopen quicker than its peers due to its rapid progress with the COVID-19 vaccination programme. About 80% of Britain's adult population has now received a first dose.

CFTC data shows speculators maintaining a net long position on the currency.

BoE US central bank PMI purchasing managers' index Sterling vs dollar

Sterling trades below 2-1/2 month high against euro, eyes on BoE meeting

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49

Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters