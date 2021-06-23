ANL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.09%)
ASC 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.51%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.83%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.54%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.99%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.92%)
UNITY 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 27,379 Increased By ▲ 31.45 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.01 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,326 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Copper prices rise as Fed chief soothes rate hike fears

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

HANOI: Copper prices advanced on Wednesday as testimony from the US Federal Reserve's chair Jerome Powell eased worries of a rate hike soon, which traders feared could dampen liquidity into financial assets including metals and hit economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,360 a tonne by 0516 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased to 68,430 yuan ($10,556.93) a tonne.

On Tuesday, Powell reaffirmed the central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

Last week investors fretted that the central bank could tighten its policy sooner than expected, leading to LME copper dropping 8.6%, its biggest weekly fall since March 2020.

