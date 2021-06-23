ANL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.09%)
ASC 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.51%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.83%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.54%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.99%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.92%)
UNITY 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 27,379 Increased By ▲ 31.45 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.01 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,326 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Xi lauds 'new horizon' for humanity in space chat with astronauts

  • The two other members are also from the military.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Wednesday lauded the work of three astronauts building China's first space station as opening "new horizons" in humanity's bid to explore the cosmos.

The trio blasted off on a Long March-2F rocket from northwest China's Gobi desert last Thursday, docking around seven hours later at the Tiangong space station, where they will spend the next three months.

The launch of China's first crewed mission in nearly five years is a matter of huge prestige as Beijing prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1 with a massive propaganda campaign.

"Building a space station is an important milestone for the spaceflight cause," Xi said from the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center, speaking to the astronauts via video link.

"This will be a contribution that opens new horizons for humanity's peaceful use of space. You are the representatives of countless fighters in the new era of China's spaceflight cause," he added in the televised chat.

To prepare, the crew did more than 6,000 hours of training, including performing hundreds of underwater somersaults in full space gear.

Xi asked the astronauts about their health and working conditions, adding that they were in the hearts of the Chinese people.

First-time astronaut Tang Hongbo said that he had adapted to the zero-gravity environment.

"Food and drink, health and work conditions are all good," he said. "We have had video calls with family. Our home in space is very warm and comfortable."

The mission's commander is Nie Haisheng, a decorated air force pilot in the People's Liberation Army who has already participated in two space missions.

The two other members are also from the military.

"Having taken part in two spaceflight missions, I felt that this time, the mission is even greater and it is the highest honour," said astronaut Liu Boming. "We will carry out two (spacewalks) and ... a series of technological equipment testing."

The Chinese space agency is planning a total of 11 launches through to the end of next year, including three more crewed missions that will deliver two lab modules to expand the 70-tonne station, along with supplies and crew members.

Xi Jinping astronauts Communist Party Astronauts blasting March 2F rocket space chat

Xi lauds 'new horizon' for humanity in space chat with astronauts

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters