ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.4%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.64 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.99%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.77%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (0.11%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By ▲ 35.68 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Dalian coking coal futures surge over 5% on supply crunch

  • The August contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures was up 2.1% at 16,435 yuan a tonne.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Chinese coking coal futures jumped more than 5% on Wednesday, extending gains to a second straight session on supply concerns as safety inspection by authorities halted production at some mines.

The most-traded coking coal futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, rose 5.4% to 2,044 yuan ($315.43) per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

"Due to government probes after a raft of mine accidents recently, some mills are facing supply shortages for the material," said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst with Jinrui Futures, adding that coking coal imports have not improved as well.

Coking coal futures prices are also at a discount to spot prices, which are at about 2,200 yuan per tonne, Zhuo said.

Tracking the jump in coal futures, coke prices surged 5.4% to 2,779 yuan.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse rebounded after three straight sessions of losses, rising 4.2% to 1,175 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained despite the steel association warning on Tuesday that the sector was facing weak seasonal demand.

Construction rebar, for October delivery, rose 2.1% to 4,967 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, increased 1.9% to 5,215 yuan per tonne.

The August contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures was up 2.1% at 16,435 yuan a tonne.

China's state planner said on Wednesday that it and the market regulator have recently sent teams to various areas to look into commodities prices and supplies and would learn about mid- and downstream companies' situations.

