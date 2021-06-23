CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.77

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $13.77 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $13.56.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $14.19. The failure suggests a completion of the bounce from the low of $13.23-1/2. It is possible that the contract falls towards this low over the next few days.

A break above $14.19 could lead to a gain to $14.45-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.