CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.77

23 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $13.77 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $13.56.
The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $14.19. The failure suggests a completion of the bounce from the low of $13.23-1/2. It is possible that the contract falls towards this low over the next few days.
A break above $14.19 could lead to a gain to $14.45-1/4.
