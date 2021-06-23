ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.4%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.64 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.99%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.77%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (0.11%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By ▲ 35.68 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.77

  • The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $14.19.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $13.77 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $13.56.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $14.19. The failure suggests a completion of the bounce from the low of $13.23-1/2. It is possible that the contract falls towards this low over the next few days.

A break above $14.19 could lead to a gain to $14.45-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

