ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copersucar sugar sales rise 28.5pc to 5.4mn tonnes in 2020/21 harvest

  • Its sugar exports were 3.4 million tonnes compared to 1.9 million tonnes in the previous harvest, Copersucar said in a statement.
  • Copersucar said net sales were 38.7 billion reais from the 2020/21 harvest, up from 30.1 billion reais in the previous season.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil's Copersucar, the world's largest sugar merchant, said on Tuesday its sugar sales totaled 5.4 million tonnes this harvest, up from 3.7 million tonnes last harvest.

Its sugar exports were 3.4 million tonnes compared to 1.9 million tonnes in the previous harvest, Copersucar said in a statement.

With the fuel market affected by the pandemic in 2020/21, Copersucar's sales of ethanol dropped to 11.1 billion liters during the 2020/21 harvest, down from 14.2 billion liters in the previous harvest.

Of the total ethanol sold, 4.6 billion liters were sold by Copersucar directly, while sales by the US subsidiary Eco-Energy totaled 6.5 billion liters.

"As a result of the industry's production flexibility in Brazil, unlike the last two years, the 2020-21 harvest was marked by a greater shift in production to sugar at the expense of ethanol, given the general uncertainties of the pandemic on fuel consumption in the local market," the company said.

"As a result, Copersucar S.A. had a significant increase of 43% in the sale of sugar, mainly destined for the foreign market, favored by a context of reduced production in other producing countries and the consequent drop in global stocks," it said.

Copersucar said net sales were 38.7 billion reais from the 2020/21 harvest, up from 30.1 billion reais in the previous season. Consolidated net profit was 375 million reais versus 119 million reais in the previous harvest.

"The financial result is a reflection of the company's remarkable operating performance, due to the record of sugar export shipments through the Santos Terminal and ethanol operations in Brazil," the company said.

sugar exports sugar prices fuel market Brazil's Copersucar sugar sales

Copersucar sugar sales rise 28.5pc to 5.4mn tonnes in 2020/21 harvest

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

KSE-100 Index ends below 48,000 as FATF review begins

FATF: Pakistan’s progress to be reviewed

Pakistan’s Trivzia raises $400,000 in seed round

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Power policy approved by CCI

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters