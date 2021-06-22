ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Cyber firm Transmit Security raises $543m in early funding round

  • Transmit is based in Tel Aviv, with US headquarters in Boston.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

JERUSALEM: US-Israeli cybersecurity firm Transmit Security raised $543 million in an early-stage funding round, saying on Tuesday it was the largest ever Series A funding round in cybersecurity history.

The funds bring Transmit's valuation to close to $3 billion, with the round led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic, with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures.

Founded in 2014, Transmit Security said it will use the financing to expand and invest in its aim to eliminate the use of passwords by shifting to bio metric authentication of websites and apps.

The company cited research that 55% of consumers stop using a website because the login process is too complex, while 87.5% find themselves locked out of an online account after too many failed login attempts.

It said that in addition to the added costs of help desks needed to reset passwords, weak passwords account for 80% of data breaches. "By eliminating passwords, businesses can immediately reduce churn and cart abandonment and provide superior security for personal data," said Transmit Security Chief Executive and co-founder Mickey Boodaei.

"With this latest round of funding ... we can significantly expand our reach to help rid the world of passwords."

Transmit's main product is BindID, customer authentication service that is completely password-free, which requires no customer software or dedicated hardware and can be used across any channel or device. Customers can authenticate and access their accounts using the embedded fingerprint or face scanner in their devices, or use their mobile device to securely and easily authenticate to other devices and channels that don't have an embedded biometric reader, it said.

Customers include six of the seven largest financial institutions in the United States, two of the largest merchants in the United States, and many financial organizations, merchants and online service providers in Europe, Asia and Latin America, Transmit said.

Transmit is based in Tel Aviv, with US headquarters in Boston.

Boodaei in 2002 co-founded cyber firm Imperva, which went public in New York in 2011 and was later bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. In 2006, Boodaei co-founded Trusteer and sold the company to International Business Machines Corp in 2013 for $1 billion.

cybersecurity Transmit Security SYN Ventures Artisanal Ventures

Cyber firm Transmit Security raises $543m in early funding round

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters