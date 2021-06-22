ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.32%)
ASC 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 125.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
HUMNL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
KAPCO 43.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PIBTL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 90.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.43%)
SILK 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TRG 163.51 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.62%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
BR100 5,248 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0%)
BR30 27,418 Increased By ▲ 8.64 (0.03%)
KSE100 47,996 Decreased By ▼ -16.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 7.4 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Palm jumps 3% on boost to Chinese import margins from recent weak prices

  • Top producer Indonesia on Monday announced that it would change the levy structure for palm oil exports
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures leaped 3% on Tuesday as a decline in prices this month lifted Chinese import margins, but Indonesia's plan to revise its palm oil export levy capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 99 ringgit, or 2.92%, to a near one-week high of 3,490 ringgit ($841.57) a tonne by the midday break.

"Palm oil prices rose in line with much improved Chinese import margins for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 following the recent reversal, as well on expectations for much improved demand over the third quarter this year," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

The contract has declined nearly 11% so far this month.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 rose 11.2% to 962,184 tonnes from the same period last month, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

Top producer Indonesia on Monday announced that it would change the levy structure for palm oil exports, cutting the ceiling rate for crude palm oil levies to $175 per tonne from $255.

The move is expected to improve profit margin for exporters, Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said, although other groups felt the frequent changes in rules were hurting demand.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.22%, after rising over 3% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

