CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.60
21 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $6.60 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.67-3/4 to $6.73-1/2 range.
The contract is riding on a big wave C from $7.17-1/2, which may have completed or only completed its first part. Three smaller waves make up this part. The wave b ended around $6.86-3/4 which works a target.
A break below $6.37-1/4 may cause a fall into $6.18-1/4 to $6.29-3/4.
