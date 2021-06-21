CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.73-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $6.73-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.85-1/4 to $7.04 range.

The contract failed twice to break a support at $6.40, around which a temporary bottom has formed.

This bottom could be a part of a bigger one developing from the May 26 low of $6.39-1/2.

