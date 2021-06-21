ANL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
ASC 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.54%)
ASL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
AVN 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.14%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
DGKC 126.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.88%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.46%)
HASCOL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.6%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
POWER 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
SILK 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (11.41%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.59%)
TRG 164.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.68%)
WTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 5,251 Decreased By ▼ -26.48 (-0.5%)
BR30 27,460 Decreased By ▼ -61.29 (-0.22%)
KSE100 48,096 Decreased By ▼ -143.01 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,353 Decreased By ▼ -72.76 (-0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.73-3/4

  • This bottom could be a part of a bigger one developing from the May 26 low of $6.39-1/2.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $6.73-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.85-1/4 to $7.04 range.

The contract failed twice to break a support at $6.40, around which a temporary bottom has formed.

This bottom could be a part of a bigger one developing from the May 26 low of $6.39-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.73-3/4

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters