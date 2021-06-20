ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

User Acceptance Test: FBR urged to upload amended income return on IRIS portal

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to upload the amended return of income on IRIS portal for User Acceptance Test (UAT) and allow prescribed time for suggestions accordingly.

In a letter sent to the chairman FBR, the KTBA said that the draft income tax return forms in respect of tax year 2021 are relatively available earlier albeit the timelines are not in consistent with Rule 34A of Income Tax Rules 2002 nor approved Change Request Form (CRF) is evenly shared in order to let us track and trace the changes incorporated in the draft returns.

It said that any timeline for the purpose of section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, shall not take effect unless due diligence prescribed in sub-rule (3) and (4) ibid, is followed in letter and spirit.

Therefore, it urged the board to upload the amended return of income on IRIS portal for the purpose of UAT and time prescribed for suggestions/ objections in rules will be allowed accordingly.

Moreover, the KTBA is of the view that it is impossible for any taxpayer - individual, AOP or company to file return of income particularly on the first day of July or immediately thereafter, suggesting the board to fix the deadline to file return for the purpose of Section 118 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) KTBA User Acceptance Test CRF IRIS portal

