ICE canola limit-down on weather

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures fell on Thursday, marking seven consecutive sessions of lower trade as rains across Canada and the United States pressured the North American oilseed and grain markets, traders said.

Most-active November canola fell limit-down $30.00 to $666.40 per tonne. The November contract dropped below its 80-day moving average.

Cooler weather in parts of Manitoba could threaten canola crops in the coming week, one trader noted.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures fell $1.18-3/4 US to $13.29-3/4 per bushel.

CBOT October, December and January soybean oil ended the day limit-down on weakening global vegetable oils, traders said.

November-January canola spread traded 2,010 times.

Euronext August rapeseed futures and Malaysian August palm oil futures also fell on Thursday.