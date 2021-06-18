Markets
NY cocoa may fall into $2,313-$2,351 range
18 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa may break a support at $2,378 per tonne and fall into a zone of $2,313-$2,351.
The contract is riding on a wave C from $2,590, which is capable of travelling to $2,313.
The drop on Thursday confirms a continuation of this wave.
Resistance is at $2,419, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,452.
Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
