NY cocoa may fall into $2,313-$2,351 range

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa may break a support at $2,378 per tonne and fall into a zone of $2,313-$2,351.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $2,590, which is capable of travelling to $2,313.

The drop on Thursday confirms a continuation of this wave.

Resistance is at $2,419, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,452.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

