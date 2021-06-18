ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
CBOT soybeans may bounce into $14.03-$14.19 range

  • A fall below $13.23-1/2 may confirm a continuation of the downtrend towards $12.50-1/2.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may bounce more into range of $14.03 to $14.19, as it may have completed a correction from $16.67-1/2.

The correction adopted a three-wave mode. The third wave labelled c is 1.618 times longer than the wave a.

Such a relation suggests a completion of the wave c and the whole correction.

The strong bounce from the Thursday low of $13.23-1/2 seems to have confirmed such a completion. A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of $14.04-1/2 to $14.54-3/4.

Support is at $13.56, a break below could cause a fall to $13.35. On the daily chart, a retracement marks a support at $13.48-3/4, which helped stop the fall and trigger the bounce.

The bounce is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. It may extend to about $14.70-1/2.

A fall below $13.23-1/2 may confirm a continuation of the downtrend towards $12.50-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

