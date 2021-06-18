ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.9%)
ASL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.85%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
DGKC 126.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.21%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.22%)
HUBC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.68%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PPL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.68%)
PTC 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (11.45%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.17%)
TRG 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-6.48%)
WTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.14%)
BR100 5,296 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,611 Decreased By ▼ -78.06 (-0.28%)
KSE100 48,363 Decreased By ▼ -71.73 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,496 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order

  • The order will apply to business apps, including those used in banking and telecommunications, as well as consumer, the first source said.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

US President Joe Biden's executive order aimed at safeguarding Americans' sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect private information if they want to remain in the US market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The goal is to keep foreign adversaries like China and Russia from gaining access to large amounts of personal and proprietary business information.

The US Department of Commerce may issue subpoenas to collect information about certain smartphone, tablet and desktop computer software applications.

Then the agency may either negotiate conditions for their use in the United States or ban the apps, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden's June 9 order replaced President Donald Trump's 2020 bans against the popular Chinese applications WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Co, and ByteDance Ltd's TikTok. US courts halted those bans.

US officials share many of the concerns Trump cited in his order banning TikTok, according to one person familiar with the matter.

Notably, they fear that China could track the locations of US government employees, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.

The new order could end up capturing more apps than the final Trump orders because of a stronger legal framework. Reuters is the first to report details on how the Biden administration plans to implement the order, including seeking support from other countries.

US officials have begun speaking with allies about adopting a similar approach, one source said.

The hope is that partner countries will agree on apps that should be banned.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will decide which apps to target for US action, but they must meet certain criteria.

For instance, they must be owned, controlled or managed by a person or entity that supports the military or intelligence activities of a foreign adversary such as China or Russia.

WECHAT, TIKTOK MAY BE REVIEWED

If Raimondo decides an app poses an unacceptable risk, she "has the discretion to notify the parties" directly or publish the information in the government's official daily publication, the Federal Register, a Commerce Department spokesman said.

Companies will then have 30 days to object or propose measures to secure data better, the Commerce spokesman said.

Apps from China are most likely to find themselves in the Commerce Department's crosshairs given escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Chinese government's ability to exert control over companies and the number of Chinese apps used by Americans.

WeChat, TikTok and eight other apps targeted by the Trump administration in its last months are eligible for review by Biden's team, one source said.

The Trump targets also included Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, WeChat Pay, Tencent Holdings Ltd's QQ Wallet, Tencent QQ, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate published by Alibaba Group subsidiary UCWeb and Beijing Kingsoft Office Software's WPS Office.

Some of the apps named by Trump have serious data protection issues, while it's unclear why others pose a heightened risk to national security, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The order will apply to business apps, including those used in banking and telecommunications, as well as consumer, the first source said.

Meanwhile apps linked to other adversaries like Iran or Venezuela are already blocked under broader sanctions.

TikTok ByteDance WeChat Chinese apps US president Joe Biden Tencent Holdings Co

Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order

Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters