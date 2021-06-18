ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.24%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.21%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-8.92%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-7.94%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.65 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,378 Decreased By ▼ -311.59 (-1.13%)
KSE100 48,201 Decreased By ▼ -233.93 (-0.48%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -92.97 (-0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall to 3,195 ringgit

  • Most likely, the contract would open low around 3,200 ringgit on Friday and then bounce towards 3,537 ringgit.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall to 3,195 ringgit per tonne and fall to 3,195 ringgit, driven by a wave C.

The consolidation above a support at 3,351 ringgit completed, after the bounce triggered by this level was totally reversed. The wave C could have resumed.

This wave is expected to end around 3,195 ringgit.

With the overnight plunge in grains, the wave C has a better chance of extending below 3,195 ringgit, if this key support does not hold.

A break above 3,447 ringgit could confirm an extension of the bounce towards 3,506-3,602 ringgit range. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis and a rising channel also suggests a completion of the fall around 3,200 ringgit.

Most likely, the contract would open low around 3,200 ringgit on Friday and then bounce towards 3,537 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

Palm oil may fall to 3,195 ringgit

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters