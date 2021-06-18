SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall to 3,195 ringgit per tonne and fall to 3,195 ringgit, driven by a wave C.

The consolidation above a support at 3,351 ringgit completed, after the bounce triggered by this level was totally reversed. The wave C could have resumed.

This wave is expected to end around 3,195 ringgit.

With the overnight plunge in grains, the wave C has a better chance of extending below 3,195 ringgit, if this key support does not hold.

A break above 3,447 ringgit could confirm an extension of the bounce towards 3,506-3,602 ringgit range. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis and a rising channel also suggests a completion of the fall around 3,200 ringgit.

Most likely, the contract would open low around 3,200 ringgit on Friday and then bounce towards 3,537 ringgit.

