Markets
India cuts base import price of palm oil and soyoil
- The move was in contrast to the country's decision on Tuesday to keep the base import price of all edible oils unchanged.
17 Jun 2021
MUMBAI: India slashed the base import prices of palm oil and soybean oil for a fortnight, the government said in a statement late on Wednesday, as prices of the cooking oils fell sharply in the global market.
The move was in contrast to the country's decision on Tuesday to keep the base import price of all edible oils unchanged.
India has put on hold a proposal to reduce import taxes on edible oils as cooking oil prices started to fall in the world market after hitting record highs, two government and one industry officials told Reuters.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight and the price is used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
India cuts base import price of palm oil and soyoil
Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision
Fed signals rate hikes for 2023
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures
Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE
Nepra chief attracts criticism
More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM
Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin
Read more stories
Comments