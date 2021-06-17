CBOT corn may retest support at $6.46-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a support at $6.46-1/2 per bushel, as the bounce triggered by this level could have completed.

The bounce was driven by a wave b, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from $7.17-1/2. The third wave labelled c is unfolding towards the range of $6.29-3/4 to $6.37-1/2.

These waves are controlled by a set of retracements of the uptrend from $6.02-3/4 and a set of projection levels on the drop from $7.17-1/2.

A break above the resistance zone of $6.67-3/4 to $6.73-1/2 could lead to a gain at $6.86-3/4.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a wedge is ongoing.

The lower trendline suggests a target around $6.26-3/4, which is likely to be fulfilled over the next few days.

The wedge looks like a bullish continuation pattern. However, market is always full of surprises. It may turn out to be a top pattern if the support at $6.26-3/4 fails to hold.

