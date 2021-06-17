According to a Business Recorder news item “Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law” carried by the newspaper yesterday, “The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has unanimously turned down the proposed changes in the income tax law that allows the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to arrest and prosecute any person on suspicion of concealment of income, terming it a draconian law.”

Although I have always differed with the Opposition’s policies and the current tensions between two major opposition parties, PPP and PML (N), that are responsible for the near demise of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), I fully endorse its legislators’ response to government’s plan to turn the tax law into a draconian law. Country’s tax machinery cannot be trusted because of a variety of reasons.

Hamid Nawaz (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021