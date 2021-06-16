Markets
Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice
DHAKA: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Wednesday was estimated at $399.90 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments.
Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.
A total five trading houses submitted offers with the lowest price submitted by Bagadia Bros, they said.
A separate tender from Bangladesh to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat also closed on Wednesday.
