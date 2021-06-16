ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
ASC 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
ASL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
DGKC 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.57%)
EPCL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.59%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.95%)
HUBC 81.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
JSCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
KAPCO 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
PPL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.27%)
UNITY 48.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,337 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (0.08%)
BR30 27,975 Increased By ▲ 37.69 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,729 Increased By ▲ 96.88 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,651 Increased By ▲ 26.47 (0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China to release copper, aluminium and zinc reserves to stabilise commodity prices

  • Moreover, demand in most economies is continuing to recover from pandemic slumps, albeit at an uneven pace.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

BEIJING/HANOI: China said on Wednesday it will release national reserves of some base metals over the near term, as the world's top metals consumer tries to stabilise the price of critical commodities.

The notice came as Beijing struggles to cool its red-hot metals sector, which has seen prices surge this year fuelled by a post-pandemic economic recovery, ample global liquidity and pockets of speculative buying.

Chinese factory gate inflation shot to the highest in over 12 years in May, cutting into firms' profit margins and highlighting global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise COVID-hit growth.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in a statement on its website that it will release reserves including copper, aluminium and zinc in batches for nonferrous processing and manufacturing firms via public bidding.

Both copper contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange hit record highs in May, having risen more than 60% since March last year when the pandemic hit global markets.

ShFE aluminium touched its highest since 2010 in May, while zinc jumped to its highest since 2007 in the same month.

Chinese regulators have stepped up efforts to cool commodity prices recently, saying they will closely monitor market movements.

Metal traders had been expecting some sales from the national reserves since mid-March, with a focus on aluminium.

"The Chinese authorities are trying to help support the margins at its manufacturing industry as they have found it hard to transfer these costs to the end-users," said commodities broker Anna Stablum at Marex Spectron.

The statement by the administration did not mention details of the auction process and which manufacturers will be allowed to bid.

While some metal prices have eased since mid-May amid Beijing's stepped-up signals over price controls, analysts and traders believe they won't fall much further as markets have already priced in some sales from reserves.

Moreover, demand in most economies is continuing to recover from pandemic slumps, albeit at an uneven pace.

"However, we still don't have any information about size of these sales and it will definitely continue to weigh on these markets," Stablum added.

China Copper inflation aluminium COVID19 ZINC National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration

China to release copper, aluminium and zinc reserves to stabilise commodity prices

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters