ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends at over 4-mth low

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a more than four-month low on Monday, extending losses for a sixth straight session, hurt by a fall in Indonesian exports and weaker soyaoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 285 ringgit, or 7.8%, to 3,378 ringgit ($821.30) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 5.

Last week, palm posted its first weekly drop in three weeks, falling 11.3% on worries over tepid June exports and forecasts of higher stocks and output.

“Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange crude palm oil futures are trading sharply lower following bearish momentum in CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) soya oil futures,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group, adding that lower demand also hit prices.

CBOT soyaoil prices fell 3.4% to their lowest in nearly four months. US President Joe Biden’s administration, under pressure from labour unions and senators, is considering ways to provide relief to domestic oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported a more than 18% drop in exports for April from the prior month, raising questions about global demand for the edible oil.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices

Palm oil ends at over 4-mth low

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.