Copper trades flat in thin holiday trade

HANOI: Copper was unchanged on Monday in tepid trade due to a holiday in top consumer China, while worries eased over supply disruption after a strike in Chile was avoided.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost flat at $10,007 a tonne by 0305 GMT. Aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,474 a tonne and nickel increased 0.4% to $18,295 a tonne and tin climbed 0.9% to $31,850 a tonne.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a holiday.

Workers at BHP Group's Spence copper mine in top producer Chile said last week they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.

