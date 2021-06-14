ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
Jun 14, 2021
Markets

Copper trades flat in thin holiday trade

  • Yangshan copper premium fell to $22 a tonne, its lowest since 2016, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

HANOI: Copper was unchanged on Monday in tepid trade due to a holiday in top consumer China, while worries eased over supply disruption after a strike in Chile was avoided.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost flat at $10,007 a tonne by 0305 GMT. Aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,474 a tonne and nickel increased 0.4% to $18,295 a tonne and tin climbed 0.9% to $31,850 a tonne.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a holiday.

Workers at BHP Group's Spence copper mine in top producer Chile said last week they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • China plans to release state reserves of nonferrous metals copper, aluminium and zinc in a programme set to last until the end of 2021, data provider Shanghai Metal Exchange Market and Chinese analysts said.

  • Yangshan copper premium fell to $22 a tonne, its lowest since 2016, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.

  • Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by ShFE fell for the fourth straight week on Friday to 180,967 tonnes, the lowest level since March 12.

  • ShFE tin stockpiles fell to their lowest since November 2020 at 4,563 tonnes, while lead inventories in ShFE warehouses leaped to 118,885 tonnes, their highest since June 2013.

  • ShFE nickel inventories dropped to a record low of 7,471 tonnes.

