Tax year 2021: FBR issues draft electronic return forms

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued draft electronic return forms for salaried persons, companies and association of persons (AOPs) and business individuals for tax year 2021. In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification, here on Saturday.

This notification shall be applicable for the tax year 2021. Under the notification, the draft of certain further amendments in the Income Tax Rules, 2002, which the FBR proposes to make in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, is hereby published for information of all persons likely to be affected thereby and, as required by subsection (3) of said section, notice is hereby given that objection or suggestions thereon, if any, may for consideration of the FBR be sent within seven days of publication of the draft in the official gazette.

Objections or suggestions, which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft, before the expiry of the aforesaid period, shall be considered by the FBR.

