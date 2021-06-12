Haier Shines in Faisalabad!

Haier has once again made its mark and this time in the industrial city of Faisalabad! Haier has recently launched its smart home in the city of Faisalabad. The brand that took the market by storm with its latest products in each category of home appliances. Haier has a legacy of being the Market leader and a brand that always brings innovation to its consumers first hand. Haier Smart Home promises you to deliver all the smart IoT enabled modern and latest home appliances at Faisalabad. The launch event was a major success and was graced with a lot of customers who were eagerly waiting for its opening. We are thankful to all our followers from the city of Faisalabad who made this event an immense success.

The launch campaign in Faisalabad was also promoted by the famous Peshawar Zalmi players and they had some amazing things to say about Haier and their favorite products. To conclude we want to mention here that Haier Smart Home is also offering free installation on products bought from the smart home and free visits by the service team for a year. Not only this, Haier is also giving away free gifts to a few lucky winners on the purchase of any products above 100,000 and money back guarantee on the purchase of all appliances costing to 200,000 or above. The offers is valid from 8th June to 16th June 2021. don’t miss this amazing opportunity and buy your favorite appliances in Faisalabad with ease.

Demonstrations were also given of Haier Smart scenarios that how Smart Kitchen, Smart Living Room, Smart Bedroom and Smart Laundry operates and how Haier provide you one stop to a smart life where you will find the appliances are synced and interconnected with each other through the internet and has the smart concept all that one needs to do is press a button on the remote control. And shows how Haier smart appliances can make your life easier and more technology friendly.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Haier smart home in Faisalabad now! We also have Haier Smart Home in Lahore at Mini Market Roundabout MM Alam Road and in Rawalpindi at DHA Phase 2. But don’t forget to follow the Covid 19 SOPs while visiting us, wear mask, keep a distance of six meters and sanitize your hands and enjoy!

You can also follow us on our Facebook page for an amazing online 360° view of Haier Smart Home Faisalabad. Think Smart, Buy Smart & Live Smart with Haier!

