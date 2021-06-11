ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.3%)
ASL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.54%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.41%)
DGKC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
FFBL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
FFL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
HASCOL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.43%)
KAPCO 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.04%)
PTC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.3%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
SNGP 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.02%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,283 Increased By ▲ 24.68 (0.47%)
BR30 27,570 Increased By ▲ 14.55 (0.05%)
KSE100 48,273 Increased By ▲ 21.79 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,467 Decreased By ▼ -70.55 (-0.36%)
CBOT wheat may rise to $7.03-1/2

  • A break below $6.69-1/2 could confirm a double-top forming around $7.03-1/2, which will then suggest a target of $6.39-1/2.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may break a resistance at $6.88-1/4 per bushel and rise towards $7.03-1/2.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $7.03-1/2 may have been driven by a wave (2) or wave b. A powerful wave (3) or wave c is unfolding. Both of them could break $7.03-1/2 and rise towards $7.18-1/2 to $7.37-1/4 range.

A break below $6.69-1/2 could confirm a double-top forming around $7.03-1/2, which will then suggest a target of $6.39-1/2.

On the daily chart, wheat managed to close above a resistance at $6.80-3/ for two days. It is expected to retest a higher resistance zone of $7.01-3/4 to $7.05.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

