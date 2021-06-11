CBOT wheat may rise to $7.03-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may break a resistance at $6.88-1/4 per bushel and rise towards $7.03-1/2.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $7.03-1/2 may have been driven by a wave (2) or wave b. A powerful wave (3) or wave c is unfolding. Both of them could break $7.03-1/2 and rise towards $7.18-1/2 to $7.37-1/4 range.

A break below $6.69-1/2 could confirm a double-top forming around $7.03-1/2, which will then suggest a target of $6.39-1/2.

On the daily chart, wheat managed to close above a resistance at $6.80-3/ for two days. It is expected to retest a higher resistance zone of $7.01-3/4 to $7.05.

