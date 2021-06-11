Markets
NY cocoa may test resistance at $2,407
- A break below $2,349 could open the way toward $2,317.
11 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: New York July cocoa may test a resistance at $2,407 per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,435-$2,462 range.
The contract stabilised around a support at $2,439. The stabilisation signals the formation of a temporary bottom.
Until cocoa goes above $2,462, it will remain unclear if the uptrend from $2,317 has resumed.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
