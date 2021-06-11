ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.07%)
ASL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
BYCO 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.58%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.5%)
TRG 169.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.19%)
UNITY 50.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.66%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,296 Increased By ▲ 38.41 (0.73%)
BR30 27,742 Increased By ▲ 186.49 (0.68%)
KSE100 48,373 Increased By ▲ 121.19 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,512 Decreased By ▼ -25.33 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises; set for weekly fall on fears of China's price curbs

  • "We expect near-term stabilization after copper and aluminium, especially, reached fresh-new highs in May," said Fitch Solutions analysts in a note.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

HANOI: Copper rose on Friday in London, as the dollar weakened, but the contract was set for a weekly decline on fears that China will introduce limits on commodity prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $9,907 a tonne by 0519 GMT, but it was down 0.5% for the week.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.6% to 71,070 yuan ($11,128.68) a tonne.

After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high US inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on - leaving the US dollar under pressure, which made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

"We expect near-term stabilization after copper and aluminium, especially, reached fresh-new highs in May," said Fitch Solutions analysts in a note.

"Nevertheless, there should be no collapse and prices will remain elevated compared to previous years, on the back of a weakening US dollar, tight fundamentals and positive investor sentiment due to the ongoing global economic recovery."

However, copper was under pressure as authorities in China, the world's top consumer of the metal, vowed to control a surge in commodities prices, as producer inflation in May hit its highest in over 12 years.

Wheat Corn Copper soyabean

Copper rises; set for weekly fall on fears of China's price curbs

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters