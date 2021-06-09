ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn eases as weather outlook, USDA data eyed

  • Corn retreats after rallying on fears of hot, dry conditions.
  • Some forecasts show wider rainfall, easing heat next week.
  • Investors also adjust positions before USDA crop report.
  • Wheat, soybeans fall
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn fell on Wednesday as market participants adjusted positions before US government grain forecasts and assessed crop risks after a hot, dry spell fuelled a rally earlier this week.

Wheat and soybeans also fell, with additional pressure from a pullback in spring wheat and palm oil prices.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.0% at $6.73 a bushel by 1119 GMT.

New-crop December corn shed 2.1% to $5.97, slipping back below $6 after breaching the psychological threshold when it rose to its highest since mid-May on Monday.

A sharp cut by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its rating of corn crop conditions on Monday fanned concern about the impact of warm, dry conditions in part of the Midwest.

The USDA's first rating of soybean conditions was also below average market expectations.

"The dry and hot weather in the US that led to speedy planting progress continues and is now resulting in below-average crop ratings," Rabobank said in a note.

Warmer than average temperatures and sparse rain were forecast in the week ahead in western Midwest zones, although some charts pointed to easing heat and more widespread rainfall for the week after.

Market attention is turning towards the USDA's monthly world supply and demand outlook on Thursday, with analysts on average expecting the agency to cut its projections for US corn stocks, against a backdrop of brisk Chinese demand and Brazil's drought-affected corn crop.

CBOT wheat was down 1.1% at $6.77-3/4 a bushel, and soybeans eased 0.7% to $15.69-3/4 a bushel. Rainfall in Canada has cooled a rally in spring wheat futures, which were down about 2.5%, reducing support for winter wheat for which US and European growing conditions are generally favourable.

Palm oil, which competes with soybean oil, dropped nearly 5% on Wednesday due to rising palm oil supply and lower export estimates.

CBOT corn corn price corn crop Chicago corn prices

Corn eases as weather outlook, USDA data eyed

Huge policy shift as India opens talks with Afghan Taliban, reports Hindustan Times

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid cases since February 22

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistan aiming to export mobile devices this year

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters