ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.81%)
ASL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.83%)
AVN 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.77%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.68%)
TRG 172.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.7%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8.57%)
BR100 5,275 Decreased By ▼ -12.58 (-0.24%)
BR30 27,634 Decreased By ▼ -46.91 (-0.17%)
KSE100 48,243 Decreased By ▼ -59.51 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,605 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia's Jan-May coal output at 237mn tonnes

Reuters 08 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia produced 237 million tonnes of coal in the January-May period, or 38% of its full-year output target of 625 million tonnes, the energy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • "Extreme weather" had hampered production in some parts of Indonesia at the start of the year, the statement said.

  • Out of the total production, 51.8 million tonnes of coal were sold to the domestic market, the statement said. The government had targeted 137.5 million tonnes of coal to be sold to local buyers this year.

  • The government in April raised Indonesia's 2021 coal output target from an initial 550 million tonnes to allow for more exports.

Corn indonesia coal soyabean

Indonesia's Jan-May coal output at 237mn tonnes

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters