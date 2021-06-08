Indonesia's Jan-May coal output at 237mn tonnes

JAKARTA: Indonesia produced 237 million tonnes of coal in the January-May period, or 38% of its full-year output target of 625 million tonnes, the energy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Extreme weather" had hampered production in some parts of Indonesia at the start of the year, the statement said.
Out of the total production, 51.8 million tonnes of coal were sold to the domestic market, the statement said. The government had targeted 137.5 million tonnes of coal to be sold to local buyers this year.
The government in April raised Indonesia's 2021 coal output target from an initial 550 million tonnes to allow for more exports.
