ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
ASL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.02%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.34%)
KAPCO 45.60 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.02%)
TRG 172.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-2.05%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,273 Decreased By ▼ -14.78 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,649 Decreased By ▼ -31.34 (-0.11%)
KSE100 48,232 Decreased By ▼ -70.32 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,602 Decreased By ▼ -55.75 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Shanghai copper eases on US tightening worries, softer Chinese demand

  • Higher interest rates could reduce money supply and potentially prompt investors to pull back from riskier assets such as metals.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

HANOI: Shanghai copper prices fell on Tuesday as fears of monetary policy tightening in the United States and softer demand in top consumer China pressured prices.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.3% to 71,450 yuan ($11,176.81) a tonne at 0449 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1% to $9,910.50 a tonne.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week President Joe Biden's $4 trillion spending plan would be good even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates, Bloomberg News reported.

"Data in the United States is starting to point towards inflation taking hold and Janet Yellen has made comments...which sounds like a case of softening up everyone for what is potentially coming," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at broker Kingdom Futures in a note.

Higher interest rates could reduce money supply and potentially prompt investors to pull back from riskier assets such as metals.

Meanwhile, the Yangshan copper premium was last at $28 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016 and down 75% compared to May 2020, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China.

China's copper imports fell 8% in May from the previous month, official data showed, as record-high prices further eroded buying interest in the country.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME nickel fell 0.3% to $17,835 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.2% to $3,005.50 a tonne and tin increased 1.3% to $30,935 a tonne.

  • ShFE aluminium dropped 0.7% to 18,340 yuan a tonne, nickel shed 1% to 130,320 yuan a tonne while lead rose 0.4% to 15,045 yuan a tonne.

  • LME cash aluminium was at a $5.24-a-tonne discount to the three-month contract, the smallest discount since May 7, indicating nearby supplies are tightening.

