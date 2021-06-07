ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on worries about Chinese demand after trade data

  • China's copper imports fell 8% in May from the previous month as record-high prices further eroded buying interest while overall export growth missed analysts' forecasts.
  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 0.6% to $9,890 a tonne by 1430 GMT after rising by 1.7% on Friday.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Monday as investors took fright from weaker than expected trade data from top consumer China showing lacklustre demand.

China's copper imports fell 8% in May from the previous month as record-high prices further eroded buying interest while overall export growth missed analysts' forecasts.

"When we get data like this from China, it highlights the potential risk that their rapid pace of growth is starting to slow," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"It's a market that has lost momentum and traders are responding to that and reducing their exposure. I'm not saying the rally is over, but the market is potentially in need of a period of consolidation, which could take it even lower."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 0.6% to $9,890 a tonne by 1430 GMT after rising by 1.7% on Friday.

LME copper has gained 27% so far this year, having retreated from a record high of $10,747.50 touched last month, driven partly by optimism that a green revolution would spur more demand for copper from new uses, including electric vehicles.

Hansen said if prices extended their retreat, they would likely head towards the 50-day moving average around $9,655.

The net long position in copper on the US Comex exchange has tumbled by 58% over the past four weeks to the lowest levels since June last year, he added.

The closely watched Yangshan copper premium, paid on top of London prices for delivery of physical copper into China, is at its lowest since 2016 at $28 a tonne.

LME lead was the only metal in positive territory, edging up 0.2% to $2,141 a tonne after on-warrant LME inventories fell 16% to a three-month low of 65,050 tonnes, daily LME data showed.

LME aluminium dropped 0.7% to $2,438.50 a tonne, nickel slid 1.5% to $17,755, zinc lost 0.4% to $2,999 and tin slipped 0.9% to $30,580.

Copper prices Aluminium prices LME copper LME aluminium copper imports

Copper slips on worries about Chinese demand after trade data

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters