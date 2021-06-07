Tunisia expects to harvest 1.07mn tonnes of durum wheat

TUNIS: Tunisia expects to harvest 1.07 million tonnes of durum wheat, 0.16 million tonnes of soft wheat and 0.4 million tonnes of barley in this year's crop, which is expected to be 7% bigger than last year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Saturday that this year's grain harvest was expected to reach 1.65 million tonnes.

The North African country devotes most of its fertile irrigated farmland to durum wheat, and mainly imports soft wheat and barley. It aims to achieve domestic production of cereals of 2.7 million tonnes per year.

Farming represents about 13% of the country's gross domestic product.