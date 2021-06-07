ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Technology

BIMA Mobile Pakistan partners with Jazz

07 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: BIMA Mobile, the leading provider of digital health and insure-tech services in Pakistan will be utilizing Jazz's cloud solutions as per an agreement signed between BIMA Mobile Pakistan CEO, Murtaza Khalil Hassan and Jazz Chief Business Officer, Syed Ali Naseer.

The use of cloud services and solutions are transforming the way businesses work. Jazz introduced its cloud solution in4Q20tohelp build a more stable and reliable infrastructures for organizations like BIMA to deploy their solutions in a more secured environment.

"Like all other companies in Pakistan, the pandemic had affected BIMA's operations as well. Overnight we had to move to a different work from home model for our more than 1000 employees and because of that, we faced issues of connectivity and difficulty of our team reaching out to our customers. Our existing call centre application was not ready to be accessed from home. Hence Jazz Cloud provides us with the flexibility to operate remotely in a secure environment. This together with Jazz's MIFI devices have enabled us to stay connected in this work model," said Murtaza Khalil Hassan, CEO BIMA Mobile Pakistan

"BIMA's business of selling insurance at a micro level, combined with the technological prowess that Jazz brings to the table - including cloud, SIP connectivity, and virtualization -will play a significant role in uplifting the local insurance industry and improving backend processes," said Syed Ali Naseer, Jazz's Chief Business Officer.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

