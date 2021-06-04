World
France reports 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
- The health ministry also reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths in French hospitals had increased by 70 to 83,409 over the past 24 hours.
04 Jun 2021
PARIS: France reported 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, down by 77 from Wednesday.
The health ministry also reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths in French hospitals had increased by 70 to 83,409 over the past 24 hours.
SBP touts Pakistan’s economic recovery, cautions govt over interest payments
France reports 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
Three children killed in Quetta after mistaking bomb for toy
Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus
NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000
Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round
Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar
PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming
Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline
Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers
WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector
Read more stories
Comments